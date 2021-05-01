Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival canceled due to COVID-19 concerns

City officials say the annual festival will not take place in 2021.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The long list of events canceled by the coronavirus pandemic continues to grow - even in 2021 - as the City of Clearwater announced it will cancel this year's Sea-Blues Festival due to concerns over the virus.

In a statement on Tuesday, city leaders said the annual two-day event would not be held for the entirety of 2021.

"We apologize to those who look forward to this popular annual event," the city's statement read. "The city of Clearwater will continue to explore ways to host other events safely during the pandemic."

The 2021 #Clearwater Sea-Blues Festival will not be held this year due to the pandemic. We apologize to all the fans who look forward to this annual event. pic.twitter.com/RJ23KFjFih — City of Clearwater, FL (@MyClearwater) January 5, 2021

The outdoor music and seafood festival typically takes place on the intercoastal waterways in downtown Clearwater. The free event is known for its live music and "smorgasbord" of seafood dishes.

What other people are reading right now: