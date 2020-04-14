If you arrived on this page by clicking a push alert on your phone, please scroll down for links to live streams.

Live blog:

As the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic grips the globe, it can be difficult to find reliably factual information about what's going on here in Florida.

This blog is a resource to address that crucial need. 10News reporters and producers will use it to share the latest headlines, while actively focusing on facts not fear.

Key Facts

Florida Health reports it is tracking 21,019 positive COVID-19 coronavirus cases and 499 deaths.

Pinellas County leaders weigh whether opening the beaches for exercise and recreation is a good idea.

The Sarasota Memorial Day parade has been canceled.

------------------

7:48 p.m. (April 13)

The state of Florida considers the WWE an essential business during the COVID-19 coronavirus pandemic.

Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings confirmed during a news conference Monday that consideration likely changed from the onset. Thousands of businesses statewide are operating at limited capacity or are closed because of the governor's stay at home order.

"I think initially there was a review that was done and they were not initially deemed an essential business," Demings said. "With some conversation with the governor’s office regarding the governor’s order, they were deemed an essential business.

"So, therefore, they were allowed to remain open."

7:39 p.m. (April 13)

During a telephone town hall event with U.S. Rep. Charlie Crist, the lawmaker called upon Gov. Ron DeSantis to increase the amount of unemployment money dispersed in Florida.

Each week, for up to 12 weeks, a person is eligible for $275 in unemployment benefits from the state. Crist and U.S. Rep. Kathy Castor agree it is insufficient.

