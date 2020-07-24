Gov. DeSantis visits Washington for President Trump's drug pricing announcement

The governor tweeted earlier Friday that state hospitals would receive an additional 11,000 vials of remdesivir.

WASHINGTON, D.C., USA — The governor of Florida traveled Friday to Washington D.C. to join President Trump for an announcement on drug pricing.

A White House official confirmed to NBC News that Gov. Ron DeSantis would be at the president's announcement of an executive order aimed at lowering prescription drug prices.

The governor's trip comes a day after President Trump announced the RNC would not be coming to Jacksonville because of the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Earlier on Friday, DeSantis tweeted the state would be getting nearly 11,000 additional vials of remdesivir sent to hospitals. The governor said with this latest shipment, more than 60,000 vials of remdesivir has been sent to state hospitals.

