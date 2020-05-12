'First of its kind' Florida disease institute opens at Tampa General Hospital

The institute will treat those with COVID-19, infectious diseases, conduct research and teach the next generation of infectious disease physicians.

TAMPA, Fla — A new addition to Tampa General Hospital could not have come at a better time as the coronavirus pandemic persists.

The Taneja Family Global Emerging Diseases Institute is the new site of "world-class" care for those battling COVID-19 and other infectious diseases. It will also serve the state as a place for research and education in infectious diseases.

“It means a great deal to us to be able to give back to the Tampa Bay community and to help others. This has been a very difficult time for everyone, and we want to do our part to support Tampa General, whose clinical scientists will be conducting global research to provide answers and hope,” said Jugal Taneja on the behalf of the entire Taneja family.

Tampa General Hospital and USF Health Morsani College of Medicine's team of physician leaders will collaborate to bring inpatient clinical care to teaching and research to those in need.

Over time, physicians will collaborate on groundbreaking research and clinical trials and develop future infectious diseases/COVID-19 outpatient clinics and therapy programs.

“Tampa General has been a longstanding leader in diagnosing and treating infectious diseases, so this new facility is a great addition to our program that allows us to continue to meet the immediate challenge of COVID-19 and ensure that we have the capacity to deliver world-class care for every patient facing this disease,” said TGH President and CEO John Couris.

Since the pandemic began, the hospital has treated more than 1,400 COVID-19 patients, produced more than 120,000 COVID-19 tests and currently has more than 30 clinical research trials underway.

Tampa General Hospital was also the first in Florida to offer monoclonal antibody treatments and is among the five hospitals in the state set to receive the first round of Florida's coronavirus vaccine pilot program.

“I’m honored to witness these clinical teams in action. TGH has been leading the way since the global pandemic started, continuing to deliver world-class care. I want to personally thank the Taneja family for the difference they are making for our community,” said Greg Celestan, chairman of the TGH Foundation Board.

