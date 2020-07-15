Gov. DeSantis speaks on COVID-19 in Florida

The state crossed 300,000 COVID-19 cases in its latest report Wednesday as the two-week moving average of deaths ticked upward.

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis provided an update Wednesday on the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

DeSantis' news briefing is the latest in a series this week as the number of new COVID-19 cases in Florida continues to cause the 14-day moving average to tick higher. On Wednesday, the Florida Department of Health reported a total of 301,810 positive cases of the virus among residents and non-residents, with 4,626 deaths.

The governor in recent weeks has attributed the increase in cases to additional, widespread testing -- and that is true, with the state performing an average of more tests now than it had during the entirety of the COVID-19 pandemic, per data collected by The COVID Tracking Project.

Florida, however, has a high percent positivity of new COVID-19 cases -- 13.59 percent as of the Wednesday report. The World Health Organization recommends a value of 5 percent or lower for reopening, and the state has not sustained those levels since early June.

DeSantis has ordered the suspension of alcohol consumption at bars and announced 1,000 medical personnel will work across the state to assist hospitals. DeSantis most recently laid the blame for the rising number of cases on the state's younger population as the state has seen the median age of cases fall into the mid-30s to low-40s.

He, too, has resisted calls for a statewide mask mandate while facial coverings and social distancing continue to be recommended as ways to limit the virus' spread. Instead, the governor stressed people listen to their local and county governments for direction.

Many across the Tampa Bay area have made it a requirement to wear a mask, mostly in indoor settings.

Health experts also have been monitoring the state's hospitalizations and deaths, with both trending higher and appearing to follow a disturbing pattern: More cases lead to additional hospitalizations, which can lead to a greater number of deaths.

DeSantis was shouted down Monday toward the start of his briefing a Miami hospital by an activist, later identified as Thomas Kennedy, who called upon him to resign.

"You are doing nothing. You are falsifying information and you are misleading the public. Over 4,000 people have died, and you (pointing to Miami-Dade County Mayor Carlos A. Giménez) are blaming the protestors," Kennedy yelled. "You guys have no plans, and you're doing nothing.

"Shame on you!"

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

