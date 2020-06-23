Florida approves USF's plan to reopen in the fall

The university has its own coronavirus task force led by College of Public Health Dean Donna Petersen.

TAMPA, Fla. — The Florida Board of Governors has approved the University of South Florida’s fall 2020 reopening plan.

University President Steven Currall said more than 100 people from its three campuses helped develop the four-phase plan that balances health with academics.

"The plan is modeled in a way that gives us flexibility to adapt our on-campus operations depending on any changes to COVID-19 conditions," Currall wrote in a statement.

When students return, they will notice more physical barriers and some reconfigured areas to help limit the spread of coronavirus. People will be required to wear face coverings inside public areas, maintain social distancing and stay home when they have symptoms of COVID-19.

Large lecture-based classes will be offered 100 percent online. Other courses that include content better delivered face-to-face have been organized into areas that can accommodate appropriate social distancing or be split into multiple sections.

Fall move-ins will be coordinated to allow for social distancing. Student-athletes will go through an extensive screening process, while all faculty, staff and students will complete symptom surveys.

All student learning and final exams will be online beginning Nov. 28, 2020, and following Thanksgiving break to help limit the spread of coronavirus after holiday-related travel.

USF is currently in Phase One of its reopening plan with the goal to reach Phase Three by late July or early August. Click here to read the full plan.

The university will expand flu vaccine availability on campuses and support coronavirus testing sites on or near its property. It will also have a marketing campaign, along with education and training modules to promote safe habits, including hand washing and frequent disinfecting.

The university also said nearly 300 students are being trained as contact tracers to help mitigate outbreaks.

