Gov. DeSantis: State plans to pre-empt local governments, ease restaurant restrictions

The governor says he sees many restaurants doing what is required of them, and he wants them to be able to keep operating.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Restaurants in Florida just got an extra boost from Gov. Ron DeSantis in their push to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic shut their doors and left them at limited capacity for months.

During a roundtable Thursday, the governor said that the state is planning to pre-empt the closure of restaurants at a local level moving forward. DeSantis indicated he does not believe that the closure of restaurants has made a difference, and he wants to ease restrictions.

The governor also pushed for letting restaurants know that they can operate as he sees many of them doing what is required of them.

Under the state's "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery." restaurants are allowed to operate with 50-percent indoor seating and proper social distancing.

As of September 14, bars in the state of Florida were allowed to join restaurants in welcoming 50 percent capacity, as long as the follow CDC guidelines. So what does this look like? Locations are able to operate 50 percent of their facility's indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated customers and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing.

