Gov. DeSantis: State plans to pre-empt local governments, ease restaurant restrictions

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla — Restaurants in Florida just got an extra boost from Gov. Ron DeSantis in their push to reopen after the coronavirus pandemic shut their doors and left them at limited capacity for months.
During a roundtable Thursday, the governor said that the state is planning to pre-empt the closure of restaurants at a local level moving forward. DeSantis indicated he does not believe that the closure of restaurants has made a difference, and he wants to ease restrictions.
The governor also pushed for letting restaurants know that they can operate as he sees many of them doing what is required of them.
Under the state's "Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step. Plan for Florida’s Recovery." restaurants are allowed to operate with 50-percent indoor seating and proper social distancing.
As of September 14, bars in the state of Florida were allowed to join restaurants in welcoming 50 percent capacity, as long as the follow CDC guidelines. So what does this look like? Locations are able to operate 50 percent of their facility's indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated customers and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing.
What other people are reading right now:
- 2 officers shot in downtown Louisville, person in custody
- FHP investigating after person killed on I-4
- Man dies after eating 1 1/2 bags of black licorice daily, doctors say
- Rare, 'patternless' rattlesnake found in Florida
- Lightning captain Steven Stamkos returns to the ice for the first time in months
- Results of climate change: Warmer world, stronger storms
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter