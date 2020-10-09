Florida bars allowed to reopen at half-capacity starting Monday

Secretary of Department of Business & Professional Regulation, Halsey Beshears, announced the change on Twitter.

FLORIDA, USA — After having to close their doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, bar owners will be able to reopen at 50 percent capacity starting Monday, according to DBPR Secretary Halsey Beshears.

Beshears tweeted the announcement Thursday night saying, "We are rescinding amended EO 20-09 from DBPR as of Monday. Starting Monday, all bars will be reopened at 50% occupancy."

According to a release, the adjustment came at the direction of Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Monday will mark the first day bars are allowed to reopen, at a limited capacity, since June 26 when executive order 2020-09 suspended the sale of alcohol for consumption on-site at state bars in response to "an increase in the number of individuals testing positive for COVID-19 at that time."

At the time, the move to shut down drinking at bars came after more than 100 complaints had already come into the state about some businesses not following social distancing guidelines

Now, effective 12:01 a.m., Monday, September 14, the previous order will be rescinded, allowing the 50 percent capacity.

Executive order 2020-10 states that bars and other alcoholic beverage vendors can resume sales of alcoholic beverages for consumption on the premises given their operations comply with Phase 2 of the Safe. Smart. Step-by-Step Plan for the state's recovery.

So what does this look like? Locations will be able to operate 50 percent of their facility's indoor capacity, allow bar service to seated customers and permit outdoor seating and service with appropriate social distancing.

"In meetings with hundreds of owners of bars and breweries across the state, I’ve heard their stories of struggle, and I’ve observed their serious commitment to making health and safety a continuing priority in their businesses,” Beshears said.

“It’s time that we take this step, and it’s vital that we start moving forward with this sector of our hospitality industry who have endured one of the toughest paths for sustaining a business during this pandemic.”

And it's a step brewers have been asking for, for sometime now out of concern for their businesses and employees. In July, Bay area brewers shared an open letter asserting that at least 100 of more than 320 small businesses in the craft beer industry are likely to close if the order remains in effect.

"The health of our community is paramount, but it cannot be at the life savings of hundreds of entrepreneurs, the livelihood of hundreds of families and the majority of an entire industry," it said.

While Florida is still seeing coronavirus cases in the thousands, the daily case count has seen quite a bit of variation since the initial closure of bars was put in place.

To compare: On June 26, the state saw 9,585 reported cases, according to the Florida Department of Health. Fast forward to a little more than two months later and the sunshine state appears to be trending in a better direction as it is reporting 2,583 cases for Sept. 9

Pinellas County Mayor Rick Kriseman responded to the announcement on Twitter saying, "I've supported bars and breweries opening (with restrictions) here in Pinellas. Let's be responsible so they can remain open."

10 Tampa Bay has reached out to Mayor Jane Castor's office for comment.

