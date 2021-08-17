8,707 Hillsborough County students, staff in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19

That's about 2,800 more students and staff than what the school board announced on Monday.

TAMPA, Fla — Editor's note: The video above is from Aug. 16.

Just one week into the school year, Hillsborough County School Board is reporting that more than 8,700 students and staff are in isolation or quarantine due to COVID-19.

That's about 2,800 more students and staff than what the school board announced on Monday.

According to the school district, as of Tuesday, 8,400 out of 213,491 students are currently quarantined or in isolation. Some 307 out of 23,596 employees are also either in isolation or quarantine.

"Isolation refers to individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 while quarantine refers to those who have had close contact with a positive case," the school district wrote in a news release on Monday.

The rise in isolations and quarantines has caused the school board to call an emergency meeting for Wednesday, where the school district says topics like ways to best mitigate against the spread of COVID-19 and a discussion about including mandatory face coverings for all students and staff will be discussed.

The school board attempted the mitigate the impact COVID may have on the school year by defying an executive order signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis and announcing a mask policy for students. The policy gives parents the option to opt their child out.

To opt-out, parents must fill out an online form for each student.

Of the roughly 194,000 Hillsborough County Schools students, 27,559 students have been opted out of the mask mandate by their parents as of Aug. 11, district spokesperson Erin Maloney said.