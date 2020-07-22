x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

coronavirus

Manatee County Schools delays start of fall sports

No start date has been set.

BRADENTON, Fla. — Student-athletes in Manatee County will not start practicing for fall sports next week as originally planned.

The School District of Manatee County announced Tuesday it will delay the start of fall sports from July 27 to a yet-to-be determined date because of an increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

"During this time we will be working closely with our surrounding districts to plan a path forward for the successful resumption of practice and competition," it said in a statement.

The Florida High School Athletics Association voted Monday to let sports teams begin the season as scheduled but in Manatee County, like Hillsborough County, district leaders have opted for a later date.

Polk County Schools decided to do the same.

Delaying sports could make the county teams ineligible for the state playoffs this year.

RELATED: Polk County schools delay practices for fall sports because of pandemic

RELATED: Fall 2020 sports in Florida: FHSAA to give schools flexibility to start

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP: 

Download on the App StoreGet it on Google Play

Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter