Manatee County Schools delays start of fall sports

BRADENTON, Fla. — Student-athletes in Manatee County will not start practicing for fall sports next week as originally planned.

The School District of Manatee County announced Tuesday it will delay the start of fall sports from July 27 to a yet-to-be determined date because of an increase of COVID-19 cases in recent weeks.

"During this time we will be working closely with our surrounding districts to plan a path forward for the successful resumption of practice and competition," it said in a statement.

The Florida High School Athletics Association voted Monday to let sports teams begin the season as scheduled but in Manatee County, like Hillsborough County, district leaders have opted for a later date.

Polk County Schools decided to do the same.

Delaying sports could make the county teams ineligible for the state playoffs this year.

