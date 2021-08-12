Manatee County schools will re-introduce COVID protocols

The school district said it strongly encourages wearing masks indoors.

MANATEE COUNTY, Fla. — Schools across Manatee County will have to once again implement last year's COVID protocols, district leaders say.

Manatee County Schools says the decision was made after leaders evaluated the number and types of cases that have been recorded at schools in just the first two days of the new year.

A district spokesperson on Thursday confirmed 38 positive cases of COVID-19 for Aug. 10-11.

Those old safety protocols that are coming back include:

Sending students and staff that are sick or showing symptoms home until they are symptom-free.

Daily temperature checks for all staff and randomly for students.

Reinforcing proper handwashing techniques

Providing and encouraging the use of hand sanitizer

Deep cleaning and disinfecting schools and buses daily

Socially distancing as much as possible

Limiting the number of non-essential visitors and volunteers on school campuses.