Pasco County charter school closes for COVID-19 case

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A case of COVID-19 forced the temporary closure of a charter school in Pasco County.
Pinecrest Academy in Wesley Chapel closed Thursday and is expected to reopen to students on Tuesday, principal Aimee Mielke confirmed. In the meantime, all students are engaged in eLearning.
According to Mielke, after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported, that person and people in close contact were told to quarantine.
The school was cleaned completely thereafter.
- 1-year-old boy from Tampa dies in crash in Alligator Alley, driver and 5 other passengers injured
- 5 people, 4 dogs and 1 RV: Tampa Bay family takes their home on the road
- Man accused of pushing wife into traffic on I-75 now wanted for attempted murder
- What happened to Jabez Spann? $50K offered for information
- US unemployment rate falls to 8.4% even as hiring slows
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter