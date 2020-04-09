Pasco County charter school closes for COVID-19 case

The school expects students to return after the Labor Day holiday.

WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — A case of COVID-19 forced the temporary closure of a charter school in Pasco County.

Pinecrest Academy in Wesley Chapel closed Thursday and is expected to reopen to students on Tuesday, principal Aimee Mielke confirmed. In the meantime, all students are engaged in eLearning.

According to Mielke, after a positive case of COVID-19 was reported, that person and people in close contact were told to quarantine.

The school was cleaned completely thereafter.

