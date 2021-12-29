Pinellas County set to open new COVID testing site as cases climb

It will be open seven days a week.

LARGO, Fla. — Another COVID-19 test site is set to open Thursday in Pinellas County amid a spike in new infections largely caused by the more infectious omicron variant.

The county announced it will be open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. every day at 7150 114th Ave. in Largo. It will be closed on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1 for the holiday and resume operations on Jan. 2.

PCR and rapid tests will be available to the public for free.

The site joins one in continuous operation at the Center for Health Equity, located at 2333 34th St. S. in St. Petersburg, which is open from 9 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

"DOH-Pinellas continues to encourage everyone who has not received a COVID-19 vaccination to get protected as soon as possible, and for those who are eligible to receive their booster dose. Vaccinations remain the most effective defense against COVID-19," the county said in a statement.