Sarasota deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced the sad passing of one of their deputies this week.
Patrol Deputy Joshua Welge died on Oct. 21 after a monthslong battle with COVID-19, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post. His last day working with the department was Aug. 19, authorities say.
Welge originally joined the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in 1999 as a corrections deputy before he was law enforcement certified. He left to join the Venice Police Department from 2001 to 2007 before rejoining the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office as a deputy later that year.
"Over the course of several weeks, Deputy Welge courageously fought COVID-19 with the support of his family and coworkers," the sheriff's office reports.
Funeral arrangements will be announced as more information becomes available.
The sheriff's office asks the community to respect the Welge family during this time.