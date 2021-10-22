Sarasota deputy dies from COVID-19 complications

Patrol Deputy Joshua Welge's work history with the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office dates back in 1999.

SARASOTA, Fla. — The Sarasota County Sheriff's Office announced the sad passing of one of their deputies this week.

Patrol Deputy Joshua Welge died on Oct. 21 after a monthslong battle with COVID-19, the sheriff's office reported in a Facebook post. His last day working with the department was Aug. 19, authorities say.

Welge originally joined the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office in 1999 as a corrections deputy before he was law enforcement certified. He left to join the Venice Police Department from 2001 to 2007 before rejoining the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office as a deputy later that year.

"Over the course of several weeks, Deputy Welge courageously fought COVID-19 with the support of his family and coworkers," the sheriff's office reports.

Funeral arrangements will be announced as more information becomes available.