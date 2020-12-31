Tampa International Airport, BayCare extend COVID-19 testing program into 2021

Since the program's launch on Oct. 1, the airport says it has processed more than 12,000 coronavirus tests.

TAMPA, Fla. — Tampa International Airport says it is extending its partnership with BayCare and will provide COVID-19 testing into 2021.

The program launched on Oct. 1 and since then has processed more than 12,000 coronavirus tests, including both PCR and rapid antigen tests.

"The numbers make it clear: Passengers appreciate the convenience and the confidence that our TPA COVID-19 testing site provides, making travel safer for themselves and those around them," TPA CEO Joe Lopano said in a news release. "We're thrilled to continue our partnership with BayCare in offering this voluntary testing service into 2021."

The airport did not announce an end date to the program, but said it anticipates the site will continue to operate for "several more months."

"We know that until there is a herd immunity, testing will continue to be key to combatting this virus and making us all safer," said a statement from Donna St. Louis, BayCare's vice president for business development, whose team oversees the service. "We welcome the chance to partner with Tampa International Airport to provide this service and access for our community."

The airport says the site averages about 133 tests per day and peaked at more than 280 in a single day. The airport also said while the amount of PCR and antigen tests given were about the same, travelers slightly preferred PCR tests. And, most people who get tested are travelers set to leave TPA within a few days.

The site will be closed on New Year's Day. And, the site will be closed Saturdays starting Jan. 9, 2021.

Regular site hours are Mondays through Fridays from 7:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. and Sundays from 8 a.m. to noon.

PCR tests are $150, and rapid antigen tests are $60.

Testing remains voluntary and is open for all travelers, arriving and departing, who can show proof of travel.