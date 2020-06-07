x
coronavirus

The city of Tampa is holding a face-covering fashion competition

If you've got a cute mask, the city wants to see it.

TAMPA, Fla. — If you've got a good mask or face covering, the city of Tampa wants to see it. 

Not only because there's a mandatory face-covering/ mask order in place there, but because you could win a prize. The city launched a face-covering competition to "encourage residents to embrace face coverings as an essential, yet fashionable addition to any wardrobe."

The masks can be homemade or bought from a local business. All you have to do is send in a photo using the hashtag #FaceTheFactsTPA on Facebook, Twitter or Instagram and tag the city of Tampa. 

Entries will be judged in the categories “Most Creative” and “Best Homemade.” 

Prizes include $50-$100 gift cards from the following local partners:

  • Bern’s Steak House
  • Forbici Modern Italian
  • Columbia Restaurant Group
  • Armature Works

The deadline to enter is at 11:59 p.m. on July 12, 2020. 

If you're not sure how to make a mask at home, don't worry, we have you covered. We've got a step-by-step video right here.

Tampa's mask order went into effect at 5 p.m., Friday, June 19. It requires individuals to wear a face-covering while indoors. Those who do not comply will face a civil citation.

While the number of coronavirus cases in the state continues to rise, Gov. Ron DeSantis has not called for a mandatory mask order. He has left the decision up to local governments and leaders. 

