University of Tampa launches COVID-19 dashboard

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa is one of the latest schools in the Tampa Bay area to launch its own coronavirus dashboard.
The university started its dashboard Friday after it reported four students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19. UT says its tracking is dependent on individuals self-reporting to the school or through diagnosis at its wellness center, so it may not be aware of every case on campus.
The university says its dashboard will be updated by 5 p.m. every Friday.
Classes at the school began Wednesday.
You can find the dashboard here.
RELATED: FSU: Person who attended house party thrown by banned fraternity tests positive for COVID-19
- Florida approved for $300 federal unemployment payments, but the money won’t last long
- Verizon looks to hire about 1,000 people for work from home job
- Houston mom accused of driving drunk with child in car for third time. This time, her son almost died.
- Tropical Depression 15 forms off Carolina coastline
- Florida reports fewer than 2,000 new COVID-19 for first time since mid-June amid drop in testing
- Dixie Hollins High School will drop 'Dixie' and be referred to as Hollins HS
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter