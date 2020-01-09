University of Tampa launches COVID-19 dashboard

The school started tracking cases after four students and one faculty member tested positive for coronavirusWednesday after classes started.

TAMPA, Fla. — The University of Tampa is one of the latest schools in the Tampa Bay area to launch its own coronavirus dashboard.

The university started its dashboard Friday after it reported four students and one faculty member tested positive for COVID-19. UT says its tracking is dependent on individuals self-reporting to the school or through diagnosis at its wellness center, so it may not be aware of every case on campus.

The university says its dashboard will be updated by 5 p.m. every Friday.

Classes at the school began Wednesday.

You can find the dashboard here.

