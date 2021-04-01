Pinellas County experiences problems with COVID-19 vaccine appointment setup

Local health leaders say a high call volume was to blame for the technical difficulties.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — The Department of Health in Pinellas County says it's experiencing issues with its phone system as people rush to make COVID-19 vaccination appointments.

The department of health tweeted about the issue just before noon on Monday when the reservation system was set to go online.

Pinellas County health leaders say a high call volume was to blame for the technical difficulties.

Pinellas isn't the only county in the Tampa Bay area experiencing issues with its appointment system. Many people in Hillsborough County say they aren't having any luck either.

The Department of Health in Hillsborough County put out a tweet Monday morning citing high demand for the service interruptions on the appointment registration website and call center. You can read more about Hillsborough's issues here.

Pinellas County's health department plans to start vaccinating seniors who are 65 and older Tuesday, Jan. 5.

Due to high call volume, we are experiencing issues with our phone system. Thank you for your patience. — FL Health Pinellas (@HealthyPinellas) January 4, 2021

