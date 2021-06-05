Hillsborough County schools to host 7 vaccine clinics for children

Vaccination teams will return in July to offer the second dose of Pfizer's two-dose shot.

TAMPA, Fla. — Parents hoping to get their teens vaccinated against COVID-19 can consider any one of several scheduled clinics happening next week in Hillsborough County.

The county's school district, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health, plans to host seven vaccination clinics on Friday, June 11, and Saturday, June 12, according to a news release.

No appointments are required, and there is no out-of-pocket cost to families. A parent or legal guardian must be with their child at the time of vaccination, the district said.

The clinics will be open from 3-9 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in either the schools' gyms or auditoriums at the following sites:

Gaither High School -- 16200 N. Dale Mabry Highway, Tampa

Middleton High School -- 4801 North 22nd St., Tampa

Newsome High School -- 16550 Fishhawk Blvd., Lithia

Robinson High School -- 6311 S. Lois Ave., Tampa

Sickles High School -- 7950 Gunn Highway, Tampa

Strawberry Crest High School -- 4691 Gallagher Road, Dover

Wharton High School -- 20150 Bruce B. Downs Blvd., Tampa

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, which has been approved for children as young as 12 years old, will be offered. Because it is a two-dose shot, the district said teams will return to the school sites to offer a second dose during the same times on July 1 and July 2.

"We are grateful that the Florida Department of Health in Hillsborough County continues to prioritize the health and safety of our students," Superintendent Addison Davis said in a statement. "These vaccine clinics are an opportunity for interested families to protect their children against the effects of COVID-19.

"With just two and a half months until the start of a new school year, we want to assure our parents that we are here with resources and supports to provide a safe learning environment on all campuses."

Fifty-seven percent of Florida's population age 12 and older have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.