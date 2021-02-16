Polk County anticipates delays for more than 12,000 COVID vaccines due to winter storms

The Department of Health says people should keep an eye out for any emails or phone calls about appointments being rescheduled.

POLK COUNTY, Fla. — Health department officials in Polk County say the region is experiencing vaccine shipment delays due to the deadly winter weather impacting a majority of the United States.

More than 12,500 doses - 7,000 first-dose vaccines and 5,500 second-dose vaccines - were expected to arrive before the delay, according to DOH. The county is asking people who scheduled upcoming appointments to monitor their phones or emails in the event their vaccinations have been rescheduled. If a person does not receive a call or email, then they should expect to arrive at their appointment as planned.

"These delays are unfortunate but unavoidable," said Dr. Joy Jackson, director of the Florida Department of Health in Polk County. "We ask for patience from those who are currently scheduled and those waiting to be scheduled as we work expeditiously to reschedule and rearrange appointments."

Earlier on Tuesday, Publix announced the weather-related delays forced its pharmacies to cancel their Wednesday scheduling window to sign-up for vaccinations.

The dangerous weather has been caused by a polar vortex, which is bringing extreme-low temperatures to parts of the country, knocking out power to millions of people in Texas and impacting grocery stores, schools and airports. Amazon was even forced to close some delivery stations in Texas, the Austin American-Statesman reports.

According to CBS News, at least 11 deaths nationwide have already been linked to the record-breaking winter storm system.