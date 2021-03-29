Study: COVID-19 vaccine works in pregnant women

The small study published in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology shows the vaccines created the same amount of antibodies in non-pregnant women.

Until now there hasn't been a lot of information about the COVID vaccine and pregnant women.

That was until a study in the American Journal of Obstetrics & Gynecology looked at COVID-19 vaccine response in pregnant and lactating women.

The study sampled 131 reproductive-aged women. The findings showed the vaccines worked in pregnant women. 84 of them were pregnant, 31 were lactating and 16 were not pregnant.

Researchers looked at the level of disease-fighting antibodies the vaccine created and they were able to say yes it created the same level and the same amount of people who were not pregnant.

They also tested the chord blood right after the baby was born and they did also see those antibodies there.

We talked with Dr. Mary Ashley Cain at USF Health about it.

"At least this one piece where we can say hey, this does work and we just need to test the baby more but maybe even if you get it later in your pregnancy, could concur some protection to your baby," says Dr. Mary Ashley Cain, Asst. Professor of OBGYN at the University of Southern Florida.

This study was not able to comment on the fetal risk. But, Dr. Cain says this is a small group of people, so they can't say specifically yes it's safe, but can say it works.

She also mentioned 60,000 pregnant women that have had the COVID vaccine in the U-S and have reported their reactions to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. From those initial evaluations, they're not seeing a difference in responses or adverse reactions.

3,000 women are in a registry for follow-ups to see their pregnancy outcomes and their delivery data from doctors. While it shows it is safe, that data has not been published yet.