Walt Disney Company requiring all salaried, non-union hourly employees to be fully vaccinated

The Walt Disney Company is requiring employees working at any of its sites to be fully vaccinated, the company announced Friday.
According to a release from Disney, all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the United States working at any of its sites need to be fully vaccinated. If an employee is not vaccinated and is working on-site, they have 60 days from Friday to complete their protocols.
In addition, any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions.
Not only do current employees need to be vaccinated, but all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment.
Read the full statement from the Walt Disney Company below:
“At The Walt Disney Company, the safety and well-being of our employees during the pandemic has been and continues to be a top priority. Toward that end, and based on the latest recommendations of scientists, health officials and our own medical professionals that the COVID-19 vaccine provides the best protection against severe infection, we are requiring that all salaried and non-union hourly employees in the U.S. working at any of our sites be fully vaccinated. Employees who aren’t already vaccinated and are working on-site will have 60 days from today to complete their protocols and any employees still working from home will need to provide verification of vaccination prior to their return, with certain limited exceptions. We have also begun conversations around this topic with the unions representing our employees under collective bargaining agreements. In addition, all new hires will be required to be fully vaccinated before beginning employment. Vaccines are the best tool we all have to help control this global pandemic and protect our employees.”
Employees working on-site have until the end of September to be fully vaccinated. The Walt Disney Company did not specify a penalty for employees who are not fully vaccinated by the intended date.
