'No swim' advisory issued for Sarasota County beaches...again

At this time, three beaches are impacted.

SARASOTA COUNTY, Fla. — Another batch of beaches in the Sarasota area is under a "no swim" advisory following water quality testing this week.

On Monday, Aug. 8, the Florida Department of Health found a hefty amount of enterococcus bacteria outside the acceptable limits at the following beaches.

Siesta Key Beach

North Lido Beach

Lido Casino

The beaches will remain open, however wading, swimming and water recreation are not recommended while a "no swim" advisory is in place, the DOH reports.

"Some bacteria are naturally present in the environment," the department said in a news release. "However, the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) has found a link between health and water quality."

Earlier this month, beaches in Sarasota, Manatee and Hillsborough counties fell under a "no swim advisory."

The presence of enterococcus bacteria comes from a variety of factors, health officials say. This includes pet waste, livestock, birds, land-dwelling and marine wildlife, stormwater runoff and human sewage. However, there haven't been any sewage spills reported within one mile of the beaches listed in the past two weeks.

"When these bacteria are found at high levels in recreational waters, there is a risk that some people may become ill," DOH-Sarasota Environmental Administrator Tom Higginbotham said in a statement. "People, especially those who are very young, elderly or who have a weak immune system that swallow water while swimming can get stomach or intestinal illnesses. If water contacts a cut or sore, people can get infections or rashes."

Shellfish like crabs and shrimp collected in the immediate area of the beaches under the "no swim" advisory is also not safe to eat, health officials say. Finfish caught live and healthy can still be eaten though.