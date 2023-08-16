Looking into the benefits of full-body red light therapy

"It’s fantastic for helping produce more melatonin, amazing for anti-aging, [and] muscle recovery.”

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Red light therapy is an emerging treatment offering a lot of the benefits from sunlight without its harmful rays.

“Red light therapy is amazing for giving your mitochondria more ATP, which is energy we need for everything in life. It’s fantastic for helping produce more melatonin, amazing for anti-aging, muscle recovery,” explains Katie Kupser, Regional Sales and Marketing Manager Restore Hyper Wellness.

Treatments last 10 minutes.

Kupser says, “Our red light therapy is a full body treatment, so we want as much skin exposure as you feel comfortable with. I kind of explain it as a solar panel concept, the more that’s exposed to the light, the more you’re going to take in.”

From speeding up wound healing to a better night’s sleep, Kupser says users experience an array of benefits from the treatment.

She says, “We had a client in our Naples studio who had been seeing floaters for his entire life, giving him terrible migraines for forever and after two sessions alone, the floaters went away by 50%; big game changer for him.”