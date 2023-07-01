Attorney General bans Olympus Pools | here's what to know when working with contractors

After the Attorney General banned the Tampa-based company, here's what to know before you start a project or if you think your contractor isn't following through.

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa pool contractor is out of business after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the company failed to finish some customers' pools.

The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division is taking action, making it so that Olympus Pools can not do business in Florida. The attorney general's office said the company admitted to violating Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. They also said the owner filed for bankruptcy and is unable to pay customers for their losses.

10 Investigates often gets tips about complaints with contractors. Back in March, 10 Investigates spoke with a dozen homeowners who said their dreams for a pool during the pandemic had not come true.

Some of them told 10 Investigates Platinum Pools, based in Largo, had taken their deposits and hadn't even pulled permits. At the time, the owner, Dave Greiner, told 10 Investigates that some had made it difficult to do the work, but he intended to finish. He was arrested last month after detectives said nine homeowners had collectively paid more than $300,000 for work that wasn't done. Greiner pleaded not guilty to grand theft and moneys received by contractors charges.

Under Florida law, if someone takes a deposit of more than 10 percent of the cost of the job, that contractor has to pull permits within 30 days and start the work within 90 days of getting them.

Here's some information from the Florida Attorney General on how to protect yourself: