Attorney General bans Olympus Pools | here's what to know when working with contractors

TAMPA, Fla. — A Tampa pool contractor is out of business after Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody said the company failed to finish some customers' pools.
The attorney general’s Consumer Protection Division is taking action, making it so that Olympus Pools can not do business in Florida. The attorney general's office said the company admitted to violating Florida's Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act. They also said the owner filed for bankruptcy and is unable to pay customers for their losses.
10 Investigates often gets tips about complaints with contractors. Back in March, 10 Investigates spoke with a dozen homeowners who said their dreams for a pool during the pandemic had not come true.
Some of them told 10 Investigates Platinum Pools, based in Largo, had taken their deposits and hadn't even pulled permits. At the time, the owner, Dave Greiner, told 10 Investigates that some had made it difficult to do the work, but he intended to finish. He was arrested last month after detectives said nine homeowners had collectively paid more than $300,000 for work that wasn't done. Greiner pleaded not guilty to grand theft and moneys received by contractors charges.
Under Florida law, if someone takes a deposit of more than 10 percent of the cost of the job, that contractor has to pull permits within 30 days and start the work within 90 days of getting them.
Here's some information from the Florida Attorney General on how to protect yourself:
- If you wish to file a complaint against a contractor, you may contact the Department of Business & Professional Regulation online or by phone at 850-487-1395. Additionally, you should file a complaint with the Attorney General's Office online or by phone toll-free at 1-866-9-NO-SCAM.
- You may also file a complaint with the Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services, which acts as the state's consumer complaint clearinghouse.
- Florida's Chief Financial Officer also has resources including a link to the Construction Recovery Fund.
Here's how to look up contractors by county and to if they are in compliance with the local licensing board and how to make a complaint if you have a problem:
- There are a variety of resources in Pinellas County.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Pinellas County.
- Here's a look at the Pinellas County complaint form.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Hillsborough County.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Manatee County.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Pasco County.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Polk County.
- Here's where to file a complaint against a contractor in Sarasota County.