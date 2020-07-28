Florida colleges report hundreds of coronavirus cases among faculty and students

Most Universities say the positive cases have been from those working remotely or students not on campus currently.

TAMPA, Fla. — In a little under a month, college students will be heading back to class, but things will be looking a little different.

Although some classes will be face to face while social distancing, others will be moved outside and online.

At the University of South Florida, fall semester is set to begin on Aug. 24.

The University of Tampa’s fall semester will begin on Aug. 26.

“We are planning for a hybrid model of instruction, with a combination of face-to-face and remote learning,” says Eric Cardenas, spokesperson with the University of Tampa.

When classes do begin, face coverings must be worn for any in-person instruction.

The same goes for classes at the University of Florida and Florida State University.

Classes are set to begin on Aug. 24 for FSU students and the 31st for those heading to the University of Florida in Gainesville.

“There will be many meetings between now and the beginning of the fall semester to discuss the plan. It’s very much a flexible plan, and we will be monitoring the pandemic and making any adjustments if needed,” says Steve Orlando, spokesman for the University of Florida.

As cases continue to rise in the state, colleges are also seeing faculty and students test positive.

At the University of Florida, they have had 54 employees and 163 students test positive for the coronavirus.

The University of South Florida has seen more than 175 cases among employees and students at their campuses since June 2.

“The majority of positive cases listed are individuals who have not been on campus in quite some time, as we transitioned to remote instruction in mid-March and all employees who can work from home have been asked to do so since that same date. Even if a member of the university community has not been on campus, we have still been listing them with the total cases,” says Adam Freeman, spokesperson for the University of South Florida.

The University of Tampa says they have not had any cases reported.

