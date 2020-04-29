TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis signed an order in March halting evictions in the state for 45 days, but 10Investigates has learned that has not stopped some apartment complexes from raising rent during this pandemic.

“I was shocked at the prices they wanted,” one renter in Tampa told 10Investigates’ Jennifer Titus.

He says his Tampa apartment lease was set to expire in May. We agreed not to use his name because he’s afraid he may be penalized by his apartment complex.

A few weeks ago, he got a renewal notice in his email.

He was thinking about signing a month-to-month lease which would give him time to look at other options, but that decision would cost him nearly double what he’s currently paying.

“I’ve never seen it double like this. My rent is $1,074 for a relatively small one bedroom apartment, and they wanted close to $2,150 for month-to-month. That is just crazy. Didn’t even think It would be legal.”

Raising rent by so much during a pandemic just didn’t seem right, so he sent this complaint to the Attorney General’s office.

He’s not the only one complaining.

10Investigates has uncovered more than a dozen other complaints sent to the AG’s office complaining about rent hikes during the COVID-19 outbreak.

One woman claims her complex is raising rent by $300. When asked why, the property manager said no one wants to move during a quarantine.

Another woman, a single mother out of work as a waitress, complained her low-income subsidized housing raised rent by $70 a month.

“That's a major concern,” said the renter.

These stories have also made their way to some county leaders.

Hillsborough County Commissioner Les Miller brought the issue up for discussion at a county commission meeting after taking calls from his constituents about this happening in his area. He wrote a letter to DeSantis.

“One of the issues on there would be concerning rent and asking him to make a clarification on not only concerning the evictions, but that people are now having to have the rent increased when some of them are not working,” Miller told 10Investigates.

10Investigates received these rent notifications from other viewers, showing rent increases in HUD housing. These viewers were also afraid to share their names out of fear for being evicted, but they wanted to speak up because they say this is just isn't right.

“It’s rotten. All the power lies with the landlord.”

One renter did get his landlord to negotiate a lower rate for a 12-month lease, but they wouldn’t budge on the month-to-month, leaving him no choice but to re-sign for another year at his current complex.

“The governor made no cause of action for evictions for 45 days, that’s a start but that doesn’t at all address the situation people will find themselves in like this. There maybe needs to be stronger language.”

10Investigates interviewed the Attorney General. She says she is investigating every single one of these complaints. Ashley Moody’s office tells us some rent increases could be actionable under price gouging laws.

If you see something you think is price gouging, document the situation with pictures or any other paperwork you can get and then send those complaints to the Attorney General’s office.

