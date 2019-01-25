Accused Sebring bank shooter Zephen Xaver once said he dreamed of killing students at his high school, 10Investigates has confirmed.
A Feb. 20, 2014 police report reveals police responded to Bremen High School in Indiana after Xaver told school officials he had a dream the night before about killing students in a classroom. Later that day, the report says he had a similar dream.
A school counselor suggested Xaver be transported to a behavioral health center, and his mother reportedly agreed.
A month later, Bremen police received a call from Xaver’s family, saying he was being readmitted. There were concerns about Xaver’s psychiatric issues, according to the report.
In 2017, Michigan State police also alerted the Bremen Police Department that Xaver was sending messages to a girl saying that he was thinking about suicide by cop and taking hostages.
Police contacted his mother. She said she would talk to him but declined police assistance, 10Investigates learned.
Attached to the report, was also a letter from the Bremen County Schools superintendent saying that Xaver was a student there for a small segment during the 2012 and 2013 school year. He then returned for a brief period during the 2013-2014 school year. The letter expresses condolences to the Sebring community.
Investigators say Xaver killed five women execution-style Wednesday at the SunTrust bank in Sebring, Florida.
