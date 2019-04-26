DENVER — A Texas semi-truck driver is charged four counts of vehicular homicide after police said his vehicle caused a fiery crash involving 28 vehicles on Interstate 70 near Denver.

Police said four people were killed in the Thursday night crash involving at least 24 cars and four semis. Many of the vehicles were completely incinerated.

Investigators said they are still trying to determine the cause of the crash, but said they do not believe alcohol or drugs played a role.

The devastating crash recalls recent deadly crashes involving semis and interstates. Comedian Tracy Morgan was seriously injured when a Walmart tractor-trailer slammed into his limo on the New Jersey Turnpike in 2014.

This past January, five children were among seven killed while on their way to Disney World on I-75 in Florida. Investigators said a semi crossed the median near Gainesville and crashed into a church van. The semi's driver and another truck driver also died.

Deadly crashes on interstates and involving trucks are all too common in the U.S. The number of crashes involving a medium or heavy truck like a semi continues to increase both nationally and in Florida.

