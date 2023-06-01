More than half of Tampa's 2022 homicides remain unsolved: Investigators say silence keeps the killers free

"You’re so close to making an arrest on it, but you just need that witness...to come forward," TPD Sgt. Mike Lippold said.

In Tampa, there were three shootings that resulted in two deaths. Getting anyone in the community to talk was a challenge. Police say it’s why most homicides in the city remain unsolved.

As the nation prepares to mark gun violence awareness day on June 2, 10 Tampa Bay and our sister stations across the country are investigating shootings from this week last year — and showing the impact these crimes still have today.

We cover these crimes when they occur, but there's a story about what happens after the camera stops.

But fear of retaliation and the “no snitching” code often keeps people silent. State funding for programs to protect witnesses no longer exists. Grieving families are left to suffer when detectives can’t close cases.

In 2022, there were 46 homicides in the city of Tampa. More than half are unsolved. Police say their biggest hurdle is getting witnesses to cooperate.

“I’ve had many nights where I just can’t sleep, or I end up waking up thinking about a case because…you’re so close to making an arrest on it, but you just need that witness, you know, to come forward,” Lippold said.

“It just wears on you,” said Sgt. Mike Lippold of the Tampa Police Department’s homicide squad.

It's a common theme for homicide investigators in Tampa, who say they when they struggle to close a case, it's usually because witnesses choose to remain silent.

No one will come forward. No one will talk on-camera. Richardson’s killer remains on the loose although neighbors believe someone knows who did it.

One year later, there are hardly any leads in the case.

Tampa police say a gunman drove by and shot into a group of people on East North Bay Avenue near 34th Street, striking Antonio Richardson and one other person.

The late-night party that spilled over into the early morning hours of May 29, 2022, was supposed to be a graduation celebration.

“I’ve prayed about it day after day, just waiting for God to let the answer come through so that we can get some closure, some peace and have justice served,” she said.

“As [neighbors] were trying to provide answers to me, I even saw one of the houses get their door kicked in,” Saunders said. “And they were intimidated and told that they better not say anything. And one neighbor had to move their child out of the city of Tampa for a year because she was so afraid to be there.”

Like Richardson’s case, Saunders believes someone knows the killer, but won’t come forward.

“Why would somebody take my son's life? Why? Who would be so horrible or so evil that would take a life?” Saunders said. “Isaiah was like a big ole teddy bear. A big ole tall teddy bear. Six-foot-seven, 250 pounds.”

Saunders says her son had received a settlement from a car crash, and people in the neighborhood knew about the money. She believes someone wanting some of his cash might be connected to his murder.

“It was just the most horrific thing I have ever experienced,” she said.

Darla Saunders understands the pain the Richardson family must feel. Her son, Isaiah Brooks, was murdered in Tampa in 2005. No one was ever arrested in his case.

Culture of quiet : Why some witnesses refuse to cooperate

Lippold says the most difficult part of solving homicides in the city is the lack of witness cooperation.

“Every single case,” he said. “I think some is out of fear…obviously retaliation. I think some is—it could be trust with law enforcement, unfortunately.”

Dr. Richard Moule, Jr., an associate professor of criminology at the University of South Florida, says this is common in Black communities.

“This is most prominent in communities of color that have had long-standing and often acrimonious relationships with law enforcement,” he said.

The report cites strained police relationships in Black communities as one contributing factor. In Tampa, riots broke out after a TPD officer shot an unarmed teenager as he was running away from a suspected burglary. Moule says the strain from these types of incidents is still present in many communities today.





"When individuals in these communities don’t trust the police, and they don’t feel protected the police, then they don’t feel safe,” Moule said. “They’re unwilling to engage the police. They’re less willing to call them when they need help. They’re less willing to serve as witnesses or testify at trial. They’re less willing to come forward when they are victims of crime.”

It's a nationwide problem leading to more killers getting away with their crimes.

Data from the FBI shows in 1965, the national homicide clearance rate was 91 percent. In 2020, that number dropped to 54 percent, which is about the same rate for Tampa.