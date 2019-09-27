TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. — A 12-year-old was arrested for making a false report at a middle school Thursday.

The Tarpon Springs Middle School student is accused of telling several students he wanted to shoot up the school.

Other students told school staff that the student said he had a "plan" to shoot up the school using an AR-15 rifle, adding he said he would enter a certain location, go to his classroom, and then the cafeteria to shoot the students on the list.

The list had the names of five students, police said.

Detectives said the student told them he wasn't serious about his list or statements about shooting up the school, saying it was all a "joke."

He was arrested and sent to the Pinellas Juvenile Assessment Center.

Detectives said he did not have possession or access to any firearms.

