Call volumes quadruple at Crisis Center of Tampa Bay since launch of '988' crisis line

TAMPA, Fla. — Calls for help are going up since the launch of the national 988 crisis hotline.

The Crisis Center of Tampa Bay said they're responding to four times more calls since its July launch.

"We thought at the beginning, it was going to be people that maybe were curious about the line. What we have found, though, is truly individuals in crisis," Clara Reynolds, the center's president and CEO, said.

Reynolds said the launch of the new line is exceeding expectations since it's easier to remember and because of social media.

Nationwide, contacts from calls, texts and messages are up 45% in August 2022 compared to August 2021, according to the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

Within this same period, HHS stated more funding has allowed wait times to be reduced on average from two and a half minutes to 42 seconds.

The launch couldn't come at a more convenient time due to mental health impact from the pandemic, along with other struggles like inflation, Reynolds said.

Reynolds also explained staffing and funding are an ongoing need. Not to mention, it takes time and proper training to get the appropriate staff to answer calls.

Despite the uptick in demand from people seeking help, Reynolds said all calls will still be answered.

"If we can't pick it up, then it will be picked up and by one of the other network partners across the country," Reynolds said.

Reynolds said about half the calls coming in are from people at risk of suicide. She said most people who call said they feel like nobody understands their pain or they feel isolated.

She hopes more people will continue to ask for help, especially before it turns into a crisis.

"We don't wait until our blood pressure is to a point of a stroke before we get it addressed," Reynolds said. "Same thing with our behavioral health."

Reynolds said the 211 line is still available for individuals seeking help before they reach a crisis. She said it's important to remember the services for help are also for people who aren't sure how to support a loved one struggling with their mental health.