'Back the Blue' mural painted outside Tampa Police Department vandalized again

For the second time in two weeks the mural has been defaced.

TAMPA, Fla. — The "Back the Blue" mural in front of the Tampa Police Department was vandalized again.

The mural was painted earlier this month to show support for the police department. It was vandalized the first time just days after it was painted.

Now, it has been defaced again. The words "pigs" and "BLM" were painted on the mural overnight.