Big Cat Rescue employee bitten and taken to hospital

EMS crews say it happened around 8:30 a.m.
TAMPA, Fla — A worker at Big Car Rescue in Tampa was bitten by a big cat Thursday morning.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue Crews say an employee was taken to the hospital to be treated for serious injuries. 

EMS workers say this happened around 8:30 a.m.

Big Cat Rescue was featured on Netflix's "Tiger King" this spring. 

This is a developing story. Stay with 10 Tampa Bay for updates. 

