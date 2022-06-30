Child hospitalized after being struck by lightning in Riverview

The individual's condition was not immediately clear.

RIVERVIEW, Fla. — A child was struck by lightning Thursday afternoon in Riverview.

Emergency crews were dispatched around 4:15 p.m.

Hillsborough County Fire Rescue said the child was struck near Williams Park in Riverview, then taken to a local hospital by ambulance.

The child's age and condition were not immediately clear.

This latest brush with lightning comes on the heels of two other incidents.

Just days ago, the U.S. Coast Guard rescued seven people from a boat after a lightning strike in Clearwater. Then, a home caught fire after being struck by lightning in St. Pete.