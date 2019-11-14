CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — Citrus County deputies are asking for the public's help in finding three missing young girls who were last seen around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday.

The three young girls were last seen leaving South Le Baron Drive in Homosassa.

Deputies are looking for 9-month-old Kaylee Nance who has blonde hair and blue eyes, one-year-old Julia Nance who has blonde hair and blue eyes, and three-year-old Isabella Rose Tardi who has brown hair and brown eyes.

Deputies do not know what they were last seen wearing but believe they could be with Roxanne Lynn Alaimo in a red Ford pickup truck with Texas license plate tag # GPR8502.

Deputies think the girls could be in Springhill or in the Hernando County area.

Anyone who sees the girls, the woman they are believed to be with or has any additional information is asked to contact the Citrus County Sheriff's Office at (352) 726-1121. Crime Stoppers can also be reached anonymously at 1-888-ANY-TIPS.

