'Good day yesterday': Citrus County deputy hit by driver over week ago still critical but OK

"Thank you to our community for your unwavering support," the agency wrote in an update.

LECANTO, Fla. — A Citrus County deputy hit by a driver over a week ago near Lecanto High remains in critical condition but is said to be OK, an update from the sheriff's office explains Monday.

Deputy Andy Lahera had a good Sunday with the external ventricular device, which is a drain, removed in the morning, according to the agency. His vitals also continue to look good.

"Andy had a good day yesterday. More importantly, he no longer has a high fever," Sheriff Mike Prendergast said in a statement. "The team of medical care professionals remains attentive to Andy's every need.

"The family greatly appreciates our community's steady outpouring of love for Andy."

The Florida Deputy Sheriff's Association launched a GoFundMe page for the Lahera family and kicked it off with a $1,000 donation. More than $14,000 has already been raised with a total goal of $20,000.

Anyone interested in donating to the Lahera family can click here.

The accident happened just after 9 p.m. on May 23 at the intersection of South Lecanto Highway and Saunders Way in Lecanto near the high school. Lahera was directing traffic at the time when a driver hit him.

He immediately received life-saving measures before being rushed to the hospital via a helicopter. The sheriff's office said he suffered multiple broken bones, fractures, abrasions and internal injuries as a result of the crash.

Lahera has been working with the Citrus County Sheriff's Office for 14 years and has been a school resource deputy since 2018 with his current assignment at Lecanto Middle School.