CITRUS COUNTY, Fla. — A 17-year-old was hit and killed while crossing US 19 early Friday morning in Citrus County, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the Clearwater teen was walking along the west shoulder of the highway when she, without warning, walked onto the highway and into the path of a 2014 Jeep Cherokee.

Authorities say the driver tried to avoid the crash, but still crashed into the teen.