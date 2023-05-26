x
Pedestrian killed after hit-and-run crash in Pasco County

The crash happened early Friday morning in the area of Bolton Avenue, west of Bermondsey Street.
PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — A 31-year-old woman is dead after a hit-and-run crash early Friday morning, according to the Florida Highway Patrol.

FHP says the driver of a white 2000 Dodge Dakota 4-door fatality struck the woman just after 1:30 a.m. while going east on Bolton Avenue, west of Bermondsey Street.

The woman was walking east on Bolton Avenue in the travel lane when the incident happened, authorities say.

The identity of the driver is currently unknown. FHP says troopers found the truck abandoned near the crash. 

 Anyone with information is asked to call *FHP or Crime Stoppers at **TIPS.

