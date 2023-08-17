Coast Guard suspends search for missing boater off Port Richey waters

Andre Nolasco, 57, launched his boat from Nick's Park Sunday morning in Port Richey, but has been missing since.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — A search has been suspended for a man who has been missing for about three days after his boat was found empty on Port Richey waters, the Coast Guard announced Wednesday night.

Andre Nolasco, 57, launched his boat from Nick's Park Sunday morning in Port Richey.

However, the Coast Guard has been unsuccessful to locate him thus far.

"We offer our deepest sympathies and condolences to Andre Nolasco’s loved ones," Lt. Carleigh Long, SAR mission coordinator at Coast Guard Sector St. Petersburg, said in a statement. "The decision to suspend a search is always difficult and never done lightly.”

Rescue crews have reportedly searched about 1,514 square miles over the span of three days.

Six agencies, including the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, Hernando County Sheriff's Office and Pasco County Sheriff's Office all were involved with the search.

The search will remain suspended unless new information is retrieved by the Coast Guard, the agency says.