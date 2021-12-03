Gov. DeSantis, first lady to highlight mental health service expansion for first responders in Tampa

Also expected to join the governor and first lady is Florida Department of Children and Families Secretary Shevaun Harris.

Gov. Ron DeSantis and First Lady Casey DeSantis will be in Tampa on Friday morning.

According to DeSantis spokesperson Christina Pushaw, the DeSantis' will take part in a roundtable to highlight "efforts to expand and improve access to mental health services for first responders."

The roundtable is expected to start at 10 a.m. at the Tampa Firefighters Museum. You can watch the roundtable on 10 Tampa Bay and 10 Tampa Bay's Facebook page.

The first lady has been a champion of mental health since DeSantis took office, with her working to bolster resources and education for first responders, veterans and kids.

Over the past few weeks, DeSantis has continued his trek across the Sunshine State announcing parts of his upcoming budget proposal.

This week, DeSantis said he plans to propose pay increases and more bonuses for every law enforcement officer, first responder and EMT in the next legislative session.