Driver rescued from hole filled with water at Clearwater apartment complex

A construction crew ruptured a waterline that caused a hole, police say.

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver was rescued after driving into a hole that filled with water at a Clearwater apartment complex Friday evening.

Clearwater police said, in a Facebook post, at around 4:23 p.m. a construction crew at the Bay Cove by Arium Apartments "ruptured a water line and triggered the leak and hole" leading to a flooded parking lot.

A driver at the complex didn't realize how deep the water was and drove into the flooded water resulting in his vehicle being partially consumed by the sinkhole.