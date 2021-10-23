Driver rescued from hole filled with water at Clearwater apartment complex

CLEARWATER, Fla. — A driver was rescued after driving into a hole that filled with water at a Clearwater apartment complex Friday evening.
Clearwater police said, in a Facebook post, at around 4:23 p.m. a construction crew at the Bay Cove by Arium Apartments "ruptured a water line and triggered the leak and hole" leading to a flooded parking lot.
A driver at the complex didn't realize how deep the water was and drove into the flooded water resulting in his vehicle being partially consumed by the sinkhole.
Largo Fire Department was able to rescue the driver from his swamped car and he was taken to a local hospital for precautionary measures.