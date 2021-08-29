Drunk driver kills pedestrian late Saturday night, investigators report

The 46-year-old man driving was arrested and charged with DUI leading to death.

TAMPA, Fla. — Pinellas County deputies assigned to the Major Accident Investigation Team (MAIT) responded to a fatal crash late Saturday night.

A 44-year-old pedestrian was walking his bicycle from east to west across Seminole Boulevard while not in the designated crosswalk area, investigators report.

This was when a 46-year-old driver, traveling southbound on Seminole Boulevard, hit the man.

Investigators say the driver showed signs of impairment and a DUI investigation was conducted.

He was later arrested, charged with DUI with death and transported to the Pinellas County Jail.

Speed and impairment seem to be factors leading to the crash, officials say.