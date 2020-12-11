Tampa Bay begins cleanup in aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta

Tropical Storm Eta made its second landfall in Florida early Thursday morning near Cedar Key. As it approached the west-central coast of the state, it brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area.
Thousands were left without power across several counties ahead of the storm. And, flooding became an issue in areas around the Bay.
Strong winds from Eta brought "a sea of debris" ashore over the Courtney Campbell Causeway that continues to keep the eastbound lanes closed Thursday morning.
Also in Clearwater, police say the railroad gates at Keene and Flagler were damaged overnight by the storm. Repairs will be made.
In Tampa, crews are working to assess the damage. The city reports mostly downed trees. There was one report of property damage from the storm.
The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it was busy overnight working to clean debris from roads and keep "a watchful eye" as water accumulated on streets.
Boats were washed ashore in Gulfport due to storm surge from Eta.
