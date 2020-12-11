Tampa Bay begins cleanup in aftermath of Tropical Storm Eta

The storm made its second Florida landfall early Thursday morning.

Tropical Storm Eta made its second landfall in Florida early Thursday morning near Cedar Key. As it approached the west-central coast of the state, it brought strong winds and heavy rain to the Tampa Bay area.

Thousands were left without power across several counties ahead of the storm. And, flooding became an issue in areas around the Bay.

> SEND US YOUR VIDEOS AND PHOTOS: Submit your own pictures and video clips through the "Near Me" section of the free 10 Tampa Bay app. You'll find it in the bottom right corner after downloading here.

Strong winds from Eta brought "a sea of debris" ashore over the Courtney Campbell Causeway that continues to keep the eastbound lanes closed Thursday morning.

The cleanup continues by @MyFDOT in the eastbound lanes of the Courtney Campbell. A sea of debris washed onto those lanes last night and this morning because of the winds from #Eta. pic.twitter.com/rHzOAv8PMX — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) November 12, 2020

Also in Clearwater, police say the railroad gates at Keene and Flagler were damaged overnight by the storm. Repairs will be made.

The railroad gates at Keene and Flagler were damaged overnight by #Eta. @CSX will be making repairs. pic.twitter.com/Ad2rOHtfVB — Clearwater Police Department (@myclearwaterPD) November 12, 2020

In Tampa, crews are working to assess the damage. The city reports mostly downed trees. There was one report of property damage from the storm.

Damage Assessment Teams are surveying @CityofTampa to identify and cleanup areas with damages from #Eta. Mostly just downed trees and one reported property damaged from the storm. pic.twitter.com/qGRs6wyVNX — Alert Tampa (@AlertTampa) November 12, 2020

The Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office says it was busy overnight working to clean debris from roads and keep "a watchful eye" as water accumulated on streets.

OVERNIGHT 🌧#teamHCSO was busy clearing roads of storm debris and keeping a watchful eye over drivers as water accumulated on several streets. 🚨As you head out this morning, be careful on the roadways and if you need us, call us!#StrongerTogether #HillsboroughCounty #Florida pic.twitter.com/hifjks7Ca0 — #teamHCSO (@HCSOSheriff) November 12, 2020

Boats were washed ashore in Gulfport due to storm surge from Eta.

Our first daylight look at some of the boats washed up on shore in Gulfport. These were unoccupied but a woman who lives on 49th said people were living on some of the other boats that washed up on the rocks because of the storm surge @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/xSCsrAKmxL — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) November 12, 2020

Rough water, a lot of wind and multiple sailboats washed up on shore here in Gulfport. The flooding from last night has mostly receded and there’s just ponding in areas. @10TampaBay pic.twitter.com/GbUjTxyx2D — thuylanwtsp (@ThuyLanWTSP) November 12, 2020

What other people are reading right now: