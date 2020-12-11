x
Tampa Bay area road closures due to Tropical Storm Eta

It is important for drivers to remember to turn around, don't drown.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While it is best to stay inside tonight as Tropical Storm Eta continues to dump rain on the Tampa Bay area; if you need to go out, there are road closures you should keep in mind.

Local officials have blocked off several roads across the Bay area as debris and water cover the pavement. Most agencies are also reminding drivers to turn around, don't drown. 

Here is a county by county breakdown: 

Pinellas County:  

  • All north and southbound lanes of Duhme Road in Seminole between American Legion Drive and Tom Stuart Causeway are closed due to flooding.
  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Sarasota County:

  • John Ringling Causeway Bridge
  • Bridge to Longboat near Ken Thompson Parkway and John Ringling Boulevard
  • Northbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto Main Street, while southbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto eastbound Fruitville Road.

Manatee County:

  • Sunshine Skyway Bridge

