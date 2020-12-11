Tampa Bay area road closures due to Tropical Storm Eta

It is important for drivers to remember to turn around, don't drown.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While it is best to stay inside tonight as Tropical Storm Eta continues to dump rain on the Tampa Bay area; if you need to go out, there are road closures you should keep in mind.

Local officials have blocked off several roads across the Bay area as debris and water cover the pavement. Most agencies are also reminding drivers to turn around, don't drown.

Here is a county by county breakdown:

Pinellas County:

All north and southbound lanes of Duhme Road in Seminole between American Legion Drive and Tom Stuart Causeway are closed due to flooding.

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

Sarasota County:

John Ringling Causeway Bridge

Bridge to Longboat near Ken Thompson Parkway and John Ringling Boulevard

Northbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto Main Street, while southbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto eastbound Fruitville Road.

🚨ROAD CLOSURES🚨We’re restricting travel on & off the island for residents & emergency traffic only to include



⚠️John Ringling Causeway Bridge



⚠️Bridge to Longboat near Ken Thompson Pkwy & John Ringling Blvd



⚠️NB US 41 diverted onto Main

⚠️SB US 41 diverted EB onto Fruitville pic.twitter.com/bBIwGmbvY3 — Sarasota Police Department (@SarasotaPD) November 12, 2020

Manatee County:

Sunshine Skyway Bridge

