Tampa Bay area road closures due to Tropical Storm Eta

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While it is best to stay inside tonight as Tropical Storm Eta continues to dump rain on the Tampa Bay area; if you need to go out, there are road closures you should keep in mind.
Local officials have blocked off several roads across the Bay area as debris and water cover the pavement. Most agencies are also reminding drivers to turn around, don't drown.
Here is a county by county breakdown:
Pinellas County:
- All north and southbound lanes of Duhme Road in Seminole between American Legion Drive and Tom Stuart Causeway are closed due to flooding.
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
Sarasota County:
- John Ringling Causeway Bridge
- Bridge to Longboat near Ken Thompson Parkway and John Ringling Boulevard
- Northbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto Main Street, while southbound U.S. 41 is being diverted onto eastbound Fruitville Road.
Manatee County:
- Sunshine Skyway Bridge
What other people are reading right now:
- Tracking Eta: Tropical Storm Eta produces heavy rain, packs 70-mph winds
- How to check for a power outage during Tropical Storm Eta
- 1 person dead after crews respond to report of electrocution in Bradenton Beach amid Tropical Storm Eta
- What you need to know about Tropical Storm Eta before you go to bed
- Models predict Tampa Bay could see 15,000 daily COVID-19 cases by Jan.
- Women have served US armed forces since Revolutionary days, but combat ban wasn't lifted until 2013
►Breaking news and weather alerts: Get the free 10 Tampa Bay app
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter