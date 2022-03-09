x
10 Tampa Bay's Evan Closky to host 'Breakfast at the Ballpark' scholarship event in Clearwater

More than $150,000 will be awarded to 27 students during the event at the home of Phillies Spring Training, BayCare Ballpark.
Socially distanced baseball fans watch as the Detroit Tigers bat during the first inning of a spring training exhibition baseball game against the Philadelphia Phillies at BayCare Ballpark in Clearwater, Fla., Wednesday, March 10, 2021. (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar)

CLEARWATER, Fla — On Wednesday, dozens of students from across Pinellas County will be awarded thousands of dollars in post-secondary scholarships during an event hosted by 10 Tampa Bay Sports Director Evan Closky. 

According to Clearwater for Youth (CFY), the second annual "Breakfast at the Ballpark" allows recipients of the Richard O. Jacobson Postsecondary Scholarship Program to meet their sponsors at an award ceremony located in the home of Phillies Spring Training, BayCare Ballpark.

CFY says more than $150,000 will be awarded to 27 students. The organization says those awards include eight $10,000 college awards, 10 $5,000 college awards and six $3,500 trade awards. 

The event will take place at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, March 9. 

