Feeding Tampa Bay ready to help residents with food

The organization will host an event at Tropicana Field on Tuesday ahead of possible impacts from Hurricane Ian.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — While the Tampa Bay area gets prepared for Hurricane Ian, Feeding Tampa Bay is also lending a helping hand to neighbors in need.

The organization is in contact with national, state, regional and county partners monitoring the hurricane. Feeding Tampa Bay says it's prepared to serve those in search of food under the potential for severe weather conditions.

Feeding Tampa Bay has MREs, bottled water, pre-packed meal boxes and fresh produce to distribute. If you are in need, you can click here to find a pantry or distribution site near you.

For those who wish to volunteer, you can also click here for more details.

Feeding Tampa Bay and the Tampa Bay Rays will host an event to help people in need of food assistance from 9:30 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Tuesday at Tropicana Field in St. Petersburg.