First Lady Jill Biden to visit Moffitt Cancer Center on Friday

It's the first state visit related to the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative since it was announced.

First Lady Dr. Jill Biden is set to visit Moffitt Cancer Center on Friday as she makes a stop in Tampa.

The White House says Biden will be joined by National Cancer Institute Director Dr. Ned Sharpless during her visit to Moffitt Cancer Center. The visit, set for around 1:15 p.m., is part of the Biden-Harris Administration's "Cancer Moonshot" initiative.

Later Friday, the first lady will travel to Miami to visit the U.S. Coast Guard Air Station Miami.

According to the American Cancer Society, Biden's trip to Tampa is the first state visit since the "Cancer Moonshot" initiative was announced.

In December 2021, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis announced the state budget would have $100 million earmarked for cancer research. DeSantis, who recently completed her final chemo treatment for breast cancer, made the announcement at Moffitt Cancer Center.

According to the first lady, the proposed funding is a 60-percent increase from what cancer research centers, like Moffitt, received in last year's budget.

Moffitt is Florida's only National Cancer Institute-designated Comprehensive Cancer Center, recognizing it as being a top facility for scientific discoveries and promising cancer treatments. On its website, it describes being a pioneer in medical advancements like CAR T-cell therapy.