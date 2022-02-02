First lady Jill Biden to visit Moffitt Cancer Center as White House relaunches 'Cancer Moonshot'

The "Cancer Moonshot" program aims to cut the death rate from cancer by 50 percent over the next 25 years.

TAMPA, Fla. — For most Americans, cancer has impacted our lives in some way or another. For Shelby Coriaty, it is her life.

She was diagnosed with breast cancer in 2000. Since then, all of her sisters and both of her parents have had their own cancer battles. After Coriaty beat cancer, she switched careers and dedicated her life to raising awareness about screenings and early detection.

"I wish it was something that no one, not one person, not one family, not anyone would have to deal with," Coriaty said.

The Biden Administration's renewed commitment to the fight against cancer through the "Cancer Moonshot" program gives Coriaty hope for a cancer-free tomorrow.

"You can continue to live and thrive and benefit from the continued research that’s ongoing as we fight cancer," she said.

Later this week, First Lady Dr. Jill Biden will visit Moffitt Cancer Center in Tampa as the White House reignites "Cancer Moonshot," a program President Joe Biden first launched in 2016 as vice president.

"It has stolen our joy. It left us broken in our grief but through that pain, we found purpose," said Jill Biden earlier this month when the president announced the initiative.

The president's son, Beau, died of brain cancer in 2015 at age 46. Joe Biden launched the program one year later.

Now, the Biden-Harris Administration is setting even higher goals to cut the cancer death rate in half over the next 25 years and improve the experiences of people living with cancer.

Leaders at Moffitt Cancer Center are busy planning for the first lady's visit. Dr. John Cleveland, its executive vice president, was at the White House when the president announced "Cancer Moonshot."

"This is a big issue for the state of Florida. We have the second-largest incidence of cancer deaths in the United States. We have the second-highest incidence of melanoma," Cleveland said.

Cleveland said cancer is at a turning point in our country. Medicine is precise and technology is expansive. Now, we need to focus on prevention.

He said, "If we pay attention to our diets and adopt healthy living habits, we’re going to be able to move the needle."

Late last year, Florida First Lady Casey DeSantis, who is battling breast cancer herself, announced funding of $100 million for cancer research in the governor's 2022 budget proposal.