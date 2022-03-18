WATCH: Drivers help Florida trooper punched by suspect on I-4 in Tampa

The roadside altercation was captured on dash camera video.

TAMPA, Fla. — Florida Highway Patrol is publicly thanking multiple drivers who stopped to help a trooper who was wrestling with a man Friday morning on the side of I-4 in Tampa.

The situation escalated quickly – acting as a reminder that the most straightforward calls for service can be dangerous for law enforcement.

Trooper Ruiz had been dispatched just before 10 a.m. for a pedestrian on the left shoulder of the interstate, just a little west of exit 5. He found a Tampa man strolling eastbound – wearing a Mickey Mouse shirt and carrying a duffle bag.

He approached the man, who FHP identified as Alexander Hernandez Delgado. Authorities say Trooper Ruiz asked Delgado why he was walking along I-4.

According to an FHP report, Delgado told the trooper he was an artist, and his mom had just kicked him out of the house. After running his name through a database, Trooper Ruiz reportedly tried to search Delgado and put him in the back of his cruiser.

"The subject became argumentative and stated that I am bothering him and that he would like to be left alone," Trooper Ruiz explained in the arrest report. "I state to him that I'm just trying to assist him off the interstate and attempted to guide the subject towards the back seat of my patrol vehicle."

At that point, dash camera video shows Delgado throw a punch that struck Ruiz in the face.

"The subject attempted to run north towards the center median guardrail and I attempted to place the subject in custody and the subject proceeds to resist with violence throwing several punches and striking me again," Ruiz recalled in the report.

Video then showed Ruiz tackle Delgado near the median. But, authorities say Delgado kept fighting.

The dash camera recorded screams and showed a truck pull over to help. Other motorists stopped, too, rushing to assist the trooper with subduing Delgado.

Delgado was ultimately arrested. Both he and Ruiz were checked out by paramedics. Delgado had a "minor cut on his chin," FHP said.

From there, Delgado was booked into the Hillsborough County Jail. He is charged with battery on a law enforcement officer and resisting an officer with violence.